Tony Scott was manager at Midland Bank in Broadwater for 20 years and helped to establish a branch at Beecham’s.

He went on to become assistant area manager for the West Sussex region before retiring at the age of 58.Son Ron Scott said: "Broadwater was quite a big branch, with more than 40 staff.

"He was born in Eastbourne and started work in the bank when he was 16. He didn't really like it much, it was pretty hard as a junior member, very strict.

"One time they were doing a drill, running down into the cellar, which they were using as an air raid shelter. The manager stepped into the fire bucket full of water. My father was following and laughed because it was quite funny.

"He was called into the manager's office and given six months' punishment, which meant doing the post and staying late. He stuck it for three months.

"The Navy was getting people to apply before they were 18. It was after the war had ended. So at 17½ he went and joined the Navy and spent three years in Scotland."

When he returned to Eastbourne, Mr Scott went back to the bank. He worked in Jersey for a couple of years and worked in Tunbridge Wells, where he met his wife, a midwife now known as Scottie.

The couple moved around a bit before finally coming to Worthing. They had two children, Ron and Jackie, and lived in Broadwater for many years. After retirement, Tony and Scottie did a lot of travelling.

Ron said: "He was really a family person. He was very proud of his family. He was not particularly outgoing but he was always there to support us."

Mr Scott was an enthusiastic member of Worthing Golf Club and later Worthing Bowls Club at Beach House Park.

His charitable work included being treasurer at St Andrew’s School PTA, helping at St Barnabas House hospice charity shops and delivering meals on wheels.

Ron said: "He will be missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends."