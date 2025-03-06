Former Worthing fish and chip shop owner will be remembered for his lifetime of charity work

A Worthing restaurant owner who once pushed a 6ft papier-mâché whale from John O’Groats to Land's End has passed away.

Jeffrey Rance, former owner of family fish and chip shop Chipwick, was renowned for his charity work and won an award from the council for his efforts.

Son Adam, who now owns Chipwick with his wife Rebecca, said his father 'really was a legend'.

Jeffrey moved down to Worthing from Watford with his family in the 1960s. His parents opened the Willow Plate restaurant in Montague Place and he worked there.

He met Sandra, the love of his life, in Worthing and they took over the restaurant in the 1970s. They then opened Chipwick, in Brighton Road, in 1981 and ran it successfully for more than 20 years.

Adam and Rebecca bought and took over the business in 2002, enabling Jeffrey and Sandra to do some long-awaited travelling and enjoy a rest after a lifetime of charity work.

Adam said: "He did a lot of charity work locally and was awarded a silver plaque from the council for all his efforts. He even pushed a 6ft papier-mâché whale from John O’Groats to Land's End, a huge achievement raising more than £10,000 for Imperial Cancer Research. He always said it was a great feat but not great for his feet!"

It was a successful charity day raising money for ActionAid that gave Jeffrey and Sandra the confidence to continue with their charity work. It was a great success, boosted by Windsor Davies and Simon Mayo flying in by helicopter.

They then founded FISH & CIP, Friends In Sussex Helping Children In Peril, a charity that helped children from Belarus affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Adam explained: "Together, they raised the funds to fly the children to the UK for a month's holiday, to get them away from all the radiation, supported by local families taking them in and giving them days out to top attractions.

"Dad managed to secure free rail travel across the UK for them all and was truly overwhelmed by the support given by Worthing folk. Seeing the children enjoying themselves, knowing what they had endured, was everything to them.

"They made a promise that all the children would arrive home with new clothes, shoes and fabulous memories, which they did, all thanks to local generosity.

"Realising there was a limit to the number they could bring and not wanting any of the children affected left out, they bravely ventured to Belarus in a convoy of lorries with friends bearing personalised gift boxes for children in state care."

Jeffrey had recently celebrated his 80th birthday. The funeral will be held at Worthing Crematorium in Findon on Wednesday, March 26, at 12.30pm. No dress code, 'come comfortable'.

Adam said: "Jeffrey was a fabulous character known locally for his friendly nature and quick wit. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra and family. We hope he has the turnout he so deserves."