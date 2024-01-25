Former Worthing footballer in a coma after serious incident in Thailand
The family of Chris Punter have launched an appeal to bring him back from Thailand after a serious incident just before Christmas, which left him in a coma.
Chris, 57 – once dubbed by former Rebels and Brighton manager Barry Lloyd as the most gifted player he ever coached – was involved in a motorbike accident in Koh Samui.
At the time, the nature of Chris’ injuries were so severe (four separate fractures to his skull) doctors gave him little change of survival.
He immediately required emergency brain surgery to remove a blood clot and still requires round the clock oxygen facilities in order to breathe.
His sons, Jimmy and Jack – both also ex Worthing Fc footballers – immediately flew to Thailand and were by his bed side on Christmas Day.
Having been in a coma for more than four weeks, Chris’ sons have been advised by medical experts that the opportunity to medically repatriate to the UK will give him the chance to receive better medical care and perhaps provide an improvement in his condition.
Jimmy and Jack have set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise the £40,000 to bring their dad back to the UK. Click here if you would like to make a donation.
They wrote: “Any of you know our dad, know he is a warrior, at the time of the accident they said he’d have little chance of survival, yet 30 days or so on, he’s still here.
"He’s battled two infections in that time, but he’s now stabilised which has given us the opportunity to get him home.
"My brother and I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Not only for the donations but for the love and support they’ve already given us, we know so many people know and love dad and would like to see him home.”