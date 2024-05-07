Former Worthing mayor passes away peacefully at the age of 65, with his wife of 37 years by his side
Paul Baker was born and bred in Worthing, as was his wife Sandra, and he served the Broadwater ward on Worthing Borough Council from 2016 to 2020.
He served as mayor for 2018/19 and was made an honorary alderman in December 2021.
Sandra said: "He was such a helpful guy, he would do anything for anyone. If he could do it, he would."
Paul became a councillor to help people and make positive changes for the good of Worthing. An only child, he was continuing a family tradition, as his father worked for the council for more than 40 years and his grandfather also worked there.
As an engineer, he worked full-time during his mayoral year and attended some 300 events while championing local charities such as Guild Care and Love Your Hospital.
Paul and Sandra moved to Holton-le-Clay in Lincolnshire in September 2022, as they both played for Disability Bowls England.
Sandra explained: "We were fed up of doing the M25 and we had no ties left in Worthing. We had so many plans for our retirement and we never got to do any of them.
"Paul was diagnosed with cancer in April last year. He seemed to be doing well but then the radiotherapy took its toll. He became really ill at home and the hospital found a blood clot. He also had pneumonia and it was just too much for him."
Paul was a former president of Worthing Rugby Club, having been a keen rugby player in the 1980s.
Bob Reynolds, president, paid tribute on Facebook, saying: "I have received so many messages today from former players and rugby mates and there’s a common theme throughout. He was a gentleman, there wasn’t a bad bone in his body and he was indeed a proper bloke. We as a club send our condolences to Sandra his lovely wife and other members of his family."
Paul was also a singer in several choirs, including Ovation Vocal Group, and former chair of Worthing Symphony Orchestra.
