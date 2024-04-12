​​Former Worthing photographer from long-standing family firm celebrates 100th birthday

Derek Gardiner worked in the family firm, Walter Gardiner Photography, as the third generation in the Worthing business

Derek was born in Worthing on April 12, 1924, and worked in the family firm, Walter Gardiner Photography, as the third generation in the photographic business in the town.

His grandparents Walter and Annie Gardiner founded the firm in 1893, while his mother was from another of Worthing's family firms, which ran Walter Brothers, a large department store in Montague Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek joined the RAF during the Second World War and served in India, where he was processing photographic film. He joined the family firm in 1947 and took over its direction from his father, William Gardiner.

Former photographer Derek Gardiner is the longest-serving member of Worthing Rotary Club

Derek met his wife, Betty, at the Sussex Film Society in 1953 and they were soon married, setting up home in Brighton for a short time before building a house in modernist style in Warren Road, Worthing, where they brought up three children.

The shop in The Arcade sold cameras and other photographic equipment, as well as having a studio for portraits, but by the late 1960s, the emphasis of the work was changing.

Derek increasingly directed the work towards commercial and advertising photographs, working for local and regional companies. He gained a national reputation, twice winning the Ilford Photographic Award. He was appointed a Fellow of the British Institute of Professional Photography and later became president of the institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come the 1970s and the nature of work was altering again. The shop and studio were closed in 1974, and a laboratory with a large new studio, built for commercial photography, was opened in Broadwater.