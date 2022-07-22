Plans have been submitted for the homes, garaging, covered and open resident and visitor parking, new access, improvements to the existing access off Rose Green Road, hard and soft landscaping and open space.

A planning statement for Elivia Homes (Southern) Ltd said the site is in a very sustainable position comprising 1.4 hectares of land immediately to the west of the factory premises owned by Osborne Refrigerators to the north of Rose Green Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said the application site forms the central western part of a Strategic Housing Allocations at Pagham North allocated for 800 dwellings in the Local Plan.

How the 48 homes on land at Rose Green Road, Pagham, could look

The homes would comprise seven one bedroom dwellings, 21 two bedroom, 16 three bedroom and four four bedroom.

Seven one bedroom apartments and seven two bedroom apartments in two blocks will be affordable in communal grounds in the northern part of the site.

Two two bedroom flats will be over garages and the rest a mixture of terraced, semi detached and detached houses.

Elivia Homes, the statement said, had delivered affordable homes on other sites in Arun as Crayfern Homes Ltd and welcomed an early discussion with an officer to deliver the site's affordable housing with a planning obligation.

"Overall the site's development will have a real sense of quality and will bring some refreshingly clean and contemporary architecture into the locality," the statement said.