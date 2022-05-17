Foster carers can transform the lives of children and young people who are no longer able to live with their birth family.

Many of the children have experienced abuse or neglect prior to going into care, and fostering is often their first positive experience of family life.

Holly and Gary Kellaway, from Lidsey, near Bognor have been fostering with West Sussex County Council for 18 months, and are now on a mission to inspire others to do the same.

They began by fostering a young boy and now also care for a baby.

The first step is as simple as contacting the fostering team for a chat.

Gary said: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life and I’ve got Holly to thank because my wife was the driving force behind it, it was her ambition. I didn’t know if I’d be a good parent but I feel like it’s made me a better person, it’s been life-changing for us in so many ways.”

Holly runs a childcare business and Gary runs his own fitness business.

When they spoke to council’s fostering team, they realised they could make fostering work for them.

Holly said: “It’s made our home life more enjoyable having the children here because we’re making it fun for them and in turn it’s making it fun for us.

"They’re both full of energy, always happy, smiling. They love each other which is amazing, they’re just a joy to be around.”

Gary said: “The boys have become central to our family. Those special moments when they grab your hand or smile at you, it makes you feel ten feet tall.”

Catherine holding the hand of her foster child.

The couple are sharing their story as part of foster care fortnight, which ran from May 9 until 22, a national celebration of foster carers.

The theme this year was #FosteringCommunities and Holly and Gary say being part of the council’s big foster family provides them with all of the training and support they need.

Gary said: “The courses blended with the professionals and the foster care community, that all culminates in this great big bubble of support. If you have even just a small percentage of motivation to foster right now, enquire, because for me it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done, so it may be for you too.”

West Sussex needs more foster families to care for vulnerable children.

Anyone considering whether it’s right for them can contact the council’s fostering team for an informal chat.

New foster carers are paired with experienced ‘buddy’ carers and every carer receives full training, ongoing support and a competitive allowance that increases with experience.

Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We are so lucky to have foster carers like Gary and Holly who have found space in their homes and their hearts to give children a safe and loving home. We are so grateful to every one of our carers but the reality is that we urgently need more in West Sussex.”

The fostering application is a two-stage process which can take four to six months.

The assessment is thorough to make sure that the child will be safe in your care and that you’re confident in taking on the fostering role.

The process includes stage one – you make the enquiry, following by a screening call, initial visit and skills to foster training and completion checks, reference and reference interviews.

Stage two is your assessment and if your application is progressing the assessment can start and stages one and two can run at the same time.

All sections of the county's diverse community can apply to become a foster carer, regardless of marital status (you can be married, single or cohabiting), race, disability, sexuality or gender.

Foster carers have to be over 21 years old, but there is no upper limit.

You will need to have a genuine interest in helping children through a difficult time in their lives, and have a spare bedroom so that the foster child has space to make their own.

Primary school teacher Catherine has been a foster carer since July 2020,offering respite care and emergency placements, which would fit around her full-time work commitments.

During the pandemic she was part of the children’s support bubbles, caring for a five-year-old boy for 24 hours once a fortnight and a 12-year-old girl one weekend a month.

In June 2021, Catherine began providing fortnightly weekend respite care for another five-year-old boy, and the placement was so successful that she was asked to consider caring for him on a full-time basis.

Catherine added: “I wasn’t sure if I could provide the care he needed and work full time, but the support I received from the council made me realise it would be possible.

“It just worked and has done since day one, so with a few alterations he came to us full time as part of our family.

“He’s been with me three months now. Small steps have rolled into this. It’s lovely, he’s lovely.”

For more information, contact the friendly fostering team on 033 022 27775, visit westsussex.gov.uk/fostering to contact the team online.