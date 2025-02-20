Four bedroom house is less than two hundred metres from award-winning West Sussex beach

Priced at £500,000, this four bedroom semi-detached house is less then 200 metres from the always-stunning East Wittering beach.

Generously extended by current owners, the property also features a 25ft lounge, a 19ft kitchen/diner, a utility/cloakroom, and three first floor bedrooms, with a well-appointed master bedroom on the top floor, featuring an en-suite shower room.

There’s plenty of room for improvement, and, with a front and rear garden alike, plenty to do in the warmer months. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.

A view of the rear garden

A view of the rear garden Photo: Purple Bricks

The ground floor study leading into the dining room

The ground floor study leading into the dining room Photo: Purple Bricks

One of four generously proportioned bedrooms

One of four generously proportioned bedrooms Photo: Purple Bricks

The living room boasts a feature fireplace

The living room boasts a feature fireplace Photo: Purple Bricks

