Generously extended by current owners, the property also features a 25ft lounge, a 19ft kitchen/diner, a utility/cloakroom, and three first floor bedrooms, with a well-appointed master bedroom on the top floor, featuring an en-suite shower room.
There’s plenty of room for improvement, and, with a front and rear garden alike, plenty to do in the warmer months. More information and images can be found on the Purple Bricks website.
A view of the rear garden Photo: Purple Bricks
The ground floor study leading into the dining room Photo: Purple Bricks
One of four generously proportioned bedrooms Photo: Purple Bricks
The living room boasts a feature fireplace Photo: Purple Bricks