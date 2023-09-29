Four foot long stray python found in West Sussex village, amid rumours that another could be on the loose
The snake was discovered by a horse rider in a layby on Southbrook Road, on Sunday, September 24, and RSPCA officer Claire Thomas rescued it and transferred it to a vet for a check up.
The news comes just a week after another large pet snake was rescued by the RSPCA in a field near the village on September 18.
Yesterday (September 28), officers received a third report that another python – this one 3.5 feet – hadbeen spotted in the village. But, when an officer arrived to collect the snake, it could not be found.
The charity does not know if the incidents are related, but officers are concerned that so many snakes have been found in such a small area in so short a space of time and have advised members of the public to keep a safe distance from non-native snakes, monitor them, and visit the RSPCA website for advice.
Animal rescue officer Claire said: “
“It’s not very often that we get called out to incidents involving large stray snakes so it may be that these incidents are related, though we cannot be sure at this stage.
“We don’t want to cause panic to anyone as royal pythons are not venomous snakes. It concerns us that these snakes have been outdoors just as the weather is getting cooler, as snakes need to be kept warm.
"If anyone has any information on these snakes, please do get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018. Or if they are escaped pets and you believe you are the owner, you can get in touch on the same number.”
Snakes are entirely dependent on their owners for the right accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which should replicate their natural habitat as closely as possible to keep them happy and healthy. Without proper care, snakes can suffer from serious diseases, dehydration and parasites, all of which can lead to death if not properly treated.
Evie Button, a senior scientific advisor for the animal welfare charity, added: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it. Last year, we took more than one thousand reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather.
“The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.
“Sadly, we also have to deal with a lot of abandoned snakes. We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe contributes to the hundreds of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.”