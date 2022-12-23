Building four new homes to replace one in Fontwell would be overdevelopment, Arun planners said.

An application was made for the dwellings, associated car parking and access at Morelands, Arundel Road.

Officers said the houses would front the western boundary with the exception of the fourth dwelling in the south-western corner facing the access road. A new vehicular access on Arundel Road is proposed. The existing dwelling and outbuildings will be demolished. The site is accessed via a 70 m long driveway parallel to the Ridings.

They refused the plans saying the number, siting and size of the dwellings and the limited area and configuration of the site made the proposal appear cramped within the plot, represents overdevelopment of the site and would fail to reflect the established general pattern and layout of development in the area.

How the new Fontwell homes could have looked

"The adverse visual impacts would significantly and demonstrably outweigh any benefits of the proposal,” they said.

Another reason given was the size and short length of the gardens of the southerly and western units and the lack of separation between the front elevation of the dwellings to the east and west boundaries, adversely impacting the residential amenities of proposed occupiers.

Walberton Parish Council had no objection but one resident raised concerns about the plot being too small, insufficient access along a narrow drive for emergency vehicles, the drainage system and the bat survey carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad