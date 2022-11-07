Four major flood warnings in place as Sussex rivers set to burst their banks

The Environment Agency has given red flood warnings to those living in Alfriston, Hellingly, Barcombe Mills and Mock Bridge, informing people to ‘act now’ to avoid major consequences.

The EA say the Cuckmere River is high and rising, with half a month’s rain recorded at Cowbeech in the last 36 hours.

Flooding is expected to affect fields, rural roads, gardens and properties in the Wealden village including The Old Clergy House, Deans Place Hotel, and properties near North Street, Willows Car Park and River Lane.

Residents in Sussex are being warned to prepare for major flooding as rivers across the county are expected to burst their banks following today’s torrential rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Agency believe the river should begin to fall from today, but will be higher then normal until Wednesday and could even be slightly higher by Friday.

Drivers are being told to avoid North Street in the village, with the flood water in that area said to be ‘deep and dangerous’.

The River Ouse is also high and rising, with flooding being extensive through the fields of Barcombe since 3am this morning (November 7).

The Anchor Inn pub is expected to flood and water could affect a small number of properties at Barcombe Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EA has recommended residents in the Barcombe area should install flood protection products, as the river’s water levels are not expected to return to normal until Thursday.

The Bull River in Hellingly is also still very high but is now slowly falling and minor flood impacts are likely to affect properties on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road.

Flooding is also expected to affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury, after nearly half a month’s rain has been recorded at Cowfold in the last 36 hours.

As well as extensive water in fields, flooding will also affect properties near Mock Bridge and their gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may become impassable and the EA has asked drivers avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.

Scattered heavy showers are forecast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, which have the potential to cause another small rise in river levels.