Four people have been taken to hospital following a serious collision in Emsworth yesterday (Thursday, July 13).

Emergency services attended Main Road on Thursday (13 July) after reports of a collision between a white Mercedes Sprinter van, a silver Ford B Max, a cyclist, and a pedestrian at 3.10pm.

A 75-year-old man from Southbourne was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries. He remains in a serious condition.

A 62-year-old man from Southbourne was also taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services have closed the A259 through Southbourne and Emsworth following a serious collision yesterday afternoon. Picture contributed.

A 73-year-old woman from Chichester and 51-year-old man from Waterlooville were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

The road is now open following an initial investigation.

Officers would like to extend their thanks to members of the public who provided first aid and assistance to those involved.