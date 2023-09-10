4 . Eastbourne Pier - 30,600 hashtags

Eastbourne’s pier is decked out with fancy architecture and classic pier fun – all the arcade games and seaside snacks you could want. Strolling down the wooden walkway, you can soak in the sun and the sound of the waves. Eastbourne Pier is designed to ensure that every guest with varying mobility requirements can fully embrace the experience. All of its attractions and attractions, shops and stalls, are step-free and accessible. So, whether you’re craving some arcade action or just want someone to soak in the seaside view, Eastbourne Pier is the perfect hassle-free day out for wheelchair users. Photo: Accredited