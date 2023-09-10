Four piers in Sussex have been named as some of the most Instagrammable piers in the UK, according to new research.
Fenetic Wellbeing, a leading mobility company committed to enhancing the well-being and independence of individuals with mobility challenges, have released a list of the most picturesque piers in the UK that are also accessible for wheelchair users - the most picturesque being Bournemouth Pier.
Having looked at the number of Instagram hashtags used for each pier across England, Scotland and Wales to determine the UK's most picturesque pier, our mobility experts have then evaluated each destination's wheelchair accessibility.
Fenetic Wellbeing's research has found that Hastings, Worthing, Eastbourne and Brighton Pier are all named in the top ten most picturesque piers, and have been approved by our mobility experts as perfect for a wheelchair-friendly day out.
2. Hastings Pier - 38,500 hashtags
You would never suspect the challenges Hastings Pier has faced since its original opening in 1872, including fires and disrepair. Having undergone an impressive transformation in recent years, visitors can now enjoy a variety of attractions at Hastings Pier. From restaurants and shops to live music events, all while enjoying scenic seaside views of the English Channel. Photo: Contributed
3. Worthing Pier - 33,800 hashtags
Worthing Pier is a beloved seaside landmark and is part of the quintessential British coastal experience. Whether you’re savouring fish and chips, enjoying an ice cream cone, or simply strolling along the pier, Worthing Pier remains a popular spot for both locals and tourists to enjoy in the sunshine. Worthing Pier is accessible, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the beautiful seaside experience. With accessible ramps, it’s easy for wheelchair users to navigate the pier including the amusements and amenities. Photo: Accredited
4. Eastbourne Pier - 30,600 hashtags
Eastbourne’s pier is decked out with fancy architecture and classic pier fun – all the arcade games and seaside snacks you could want. Strolling down the wooden walkway, you can soak in the sun and the sound of the waves. Eastbourne Pier is designed to ensure that every guest with varying mobility requirements can fully embrace the experience. All of its attractions and attractions, shops and stalls, are step-free and accessible. So, whether you’re craving some arcade action or just want someone to soak in the seaside view, Eastbourne Pier is the perfect hassle-free day out for wheelchair users. Photo: Accredited