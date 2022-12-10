Four tips to winter proof your driveway, as temperature plummets in the South East

A driveway expert has urged homeowners to winter proof their driveways to avoid nasty driveway mishaps in this freezing weather.

Marshalls, the experts in hard landscaping, have shared their 4 expert tips on how to keep your driveway safe and protect you in cold weather.

1: Fill the joints

If your driveway is made from block paving, it’s vital to keep topping up the joints between the blocks so they stay sturdy. When you’re refilling, first clean the surface and leave it to dry. Then, scatter the sand across and – using a bristle broom – brush the sand into the joints. Sweep away any excess sand. Keeping the joints free of moss and weeds is also a good practice to get into.

2: Regularly clean your driveway

Cleaning your driveway can reduce the need for repairing and replacing paving. During the winter months, clean your paving every few weeks. Keep it clear of excess leaves during this time to prevent a build-up of dirt and debris. You can do this by using either a pressure washer or by scrubbing it by hand using soapy water and a stiff bristle brush.

3: Stay away from grit salt and harsh chemicals

Salt and harsh chemicals can harm the environment and harm any grass near or surrounding your driveway due to runoff. Salt and harsh chemical use may cause grass and leaves to brown or even die and can also cause damage to your vehicle. Many deicing chemicals contain ammonium nitrates and sulphates, which can cause your driveway to deteriorate. If necessary, a natural de-icing agent such as sand can be used.

4: Remove snow and ice manually

The colder months can bring snow and ice onto patios and driveways. Shovelling snow off your driveway is the best way to keep it safe. You'll have a clear path and are less likely to encounter icy patches where the snow has frozen.

Anna Hampshire, Head of Marketing at Marshalls said: “If you’re considering different materials for your driveway, you may be wondering which material would be most suited to the look you want to achieve and doesn’t require too much maintenance.

“Concrete is a hard-wearing, long-lasting driveway material choice and can be finished in a surprising number of ways, as the poured variety can be stamped with patterns. It has a very long lifespan of four decades or more.

“Block paving allows excess water to drain away from the ground’s surface, which helps to avoid flash flooding. As well as simply looking good, if a small section of a paved driveway becomes damaged, it is relatively easy to repair in isolation. Those who like to do their bit for the environment will also find block paving delivers if they opt for a permeable product.

