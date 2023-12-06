A fox has sadly been put to sleep after being shot with an air rifle in Eastbourne.

Rescuers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) were called to Pinewood Close, Hampden Park, on November 28, after receiving reports of a fox which had collapsed.

The animal was taken to WRAS’s Casualty Centre where it was assessed under sedation, and X-rays revealed it had an air gun pellet lodged in its mouth.

The charity said the damaged caused, and the resulting infection which had built up over time, meant there was no option but to save the fox from suffering and put the creature to sleep.

A fox has been put to sleep after being shot in the head by an air rifle in Eastbourne. Photo: WRAS

WRAS founder and operations director Trevor Weeks MBE said: “The fox has probably been running around for weeks after being shot and slowly been getting worse.

"The poor creature must have been in pain and felt very unwell because of the infection. This is the worst part of our job to see a life wasted in this way because of such a deliberate act of cruelty.

“We regularly see casualties admitted where we incidentally discover they have air pellets lodged somewhere in their body when X-rays are taken but clearly aren’t related to the reason for rescue.

“This is just cruel and completely unnecessary.”

The incident has been reported to Sussex Police, and East Sussex WRAS is urging anyone who is aware of any illegal shooting or poaching to report incidents to the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team.

East Sussex WRAS is an award-winning community charity which relies on donations to help protect our local wildlife.