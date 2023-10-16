BREAKING
Foxy Ladies Running Club members feature in new calendar for charity

The members of Foxy Ladies have been busy all year having pictures taken on their runs in beautiful locations ready to collate for a very special charity calendar.
By Julia GriggsContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 09:24 BST
As a relatively large women’s running club of over 200 members, we have unfortunately witnessed firsthand so many of our ladies’ experience cancer. Whether they have fought it, are currently going through it, or are living with it, they continue to be an inspiration to the rest of the club. Their determination, positive attitude and zest for life shines through. Nearly all of our members have had family and loved ones affected by cancer or sadly lost to it.

We wanted to show that although cancer has affected a high number of our small community you don’t have to give up the things you love because of it. We hope this calendar will give an insight to our ladies’ running year and what keeps us all going month by month.

This calendar would have not been possible without the support of the Foxy Ladies Running Club members, the committee, and the generosity of all these amazing contributors who gave their time or services free of charge. We were lucky enough to have secured free services from a professional photographer Anthony Hurren, designer Paul Melbert, and printers Pure Print for which we are truly grateful.

The Foxy ladies Running Club Calendar 2024The Foxy ladies Running Club Calendar 2024
The Foxy ladies Running Club Calendar 2024

This means that all the proceeds raised from sales will go directly to our chosen charities, Macmillan and Cancer United.

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care.

Cancer United, founded in 2012, is a unique cancer support charity serving the local community with an integrated support service for those impacted by cancer. Their primary focus is on providing help at a critical moment to aid individuals in rebuilding their lives following a cancer diagnosis and cater to a diverse range of cancer patients.

These charities have supported many of our members - and their families and have really made a difference to their lives

One of the many beautiful images available in the calendar.One of the many beautiful images available in the calendar.
One of the many beautiful images available in the calendar.

You don’t have to be a runner to appreciate great photos, beautiful Sussex countryside and our inspirational ladies doing their thing.

Our calendar priced at £12 will be ready for sale from end of October and can be purchased by contacting [email protected] if you can’t wait you can pre-order now through the link www.cancerunited.org.uk/foxyladiescalendar

By pre-ordering or purchasing through this link all proceeds will go to our local charity Cancer United and there will be a postage charge of £2.99.

