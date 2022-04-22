Nick Votta from Findon Valley died of a heart attack in June, leaving behind Sam Merrick, his partner for 35 years, and their two boys, Matthew and Robbie.

The Cissbury Ring Marathon Relay 2021 was held in November in his memory and the runners were delighted to raise enough money to buy two defibrillators through Sussex Heart Charity.

Nick loved walking at Cissbury Ring all year round and it was important to both Sam and the club to try to get a defibrillator in this area.

Julia Griggs, club coach and founder, said it had been a lengthy process, with many months of administrative work, but the defibrillators are now in place, one at Mount Carvey on the south side of Cissbury Ring, approved by the National Trust, and one in the car park at Storringtion Rise, Findon Valley, approved by Worthing Borough Council.

The main issue was finding a way to ensure they would work in an area with an electricity supply.

Finally getting the potentially life-saving devices up and running was an emotional moment.

Nick Votta, who died suddenly of a heart attack last June

Julia said: “As Sam placed the battery in the defib and the light started to flash, she felt like it was Nick’s heart beat living on.”

During March, around 60 club members received CPR and AED familiarisation.

Julia said: “We now feel more informed and confident should we ever be the first on scene and need to perform CPR and use a defib. We hope no one ever has to use them but at least there is a little peace of mind to know there are some in the area if we ever do.