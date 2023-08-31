A Foxy Ladies Running Club leader from Worthing is raising money for the RNLI by running between all the lifeboat stations on the south-east coast and ending with the London Marathon 2024.

Emma Kirwin, 46, absolutely loves running and has been out every day since January 1, 2021, having taking it up regularly just after her 40th birthday.

It hasn't always been that way – she was sporty at school but never really liked running. Life then got busy, with two children and starting her own business, and before she knew it, she was 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having an unexpected urge to get fit, Emma then started running as a cheap and convenient form of exercise and joined the Foxy Ladies, the largest female running club in Sussex, on the advice of a friend in 2018.

Emma Kirwin starting her south-east RNLI challenge at Teddington. Picture: Emma Kirwin / Submitted

Emma said: "My love for running is immense and this is due to the incredible ladies I run with, who are now lifelong friends. I’m healthier and fitter but more importantly my love for running has given me a real sense of achievement, freedom and opened new opportunities."

Her RNLI fundraising challenge will take eight months, having started at Teddington on August 18, and she has set a target to raise £2,500. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/emma-kirwin-1687190020988 to make a donation.

Emma said: "Although I have never needed to call upon the RNLI for help myself, living by the sea in Worthing, I am very aware of importance of the service they provide and feel inspired by their kindness, commitment and dedication and feel great admiration for all the volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be running between all of the south-east coast RNLI stations, starting at Teddington and running along the Thames to Chiswick, Tower and then on to Gravesend. From Gravesend I will run to Sheerness and then follow the south-east coast all the way round to Mudeford, stopping at each RNLI station, and then I will complete the challenge by running the London Marathon for the RNLI.

"During the challenge, I will meet RNLI lifesavers from each station to gain knowledge and an understanding of the many different RNLI roles and the incredible part they play within our communities, and documenting my running progress and the RNLI stories I learn along the way on my social media platforms.

"As a busy working mum and run leader, I will be running the challenge on weekends and on my days off over a period of eight months and encouraging friends and fellow runners to join me along the way."