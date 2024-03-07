Fred. Olsen Travel Agents in Eastbourne helps local boy's dream come true
Seven-year-old Alfie was diagnosed at the age of one with a brain tumour which affects his development and eye sight, and is currently undergoing his third round of chemotherapy.
Last September, Alfie’s family came into the Fred. Olsen Travel Agents Eastbourne branch to book the holiday. The company’s business development manager, Trevor Ridler, immediately contacted head office to ask if they could help, and director of Retail, Paul Hardwick, replied that they would pay off the remaining balance of more than £2,000.
Ridler also helped to organise a small party for Alfie’s family and friends in store with toys, balloons and food courtesy of The Beacon Shopping Centre, The Card Factory and Marks & Spencer, as well as balloon modelling.
Ridler commented: “Alfie had a fantastic time. There were about a dozen kids in the store and Alfie’s sister helped me with my balloon modelling routine.”
Alfie’s mum Meagan wrote on Facebook: “We are absolutely thrilled and amazed by the generosity of all the wonderful people in this community and beyond for making this dream holiday happen. We can now make this a huge one to remember.”
The family will travel with easyJet to Paris for the four-night trip in March, and will stay at The Explorers hotel at Disneyland Paris.