Shoppers will be able to get free parking in Hastings Borough Council-owned car parks throughout the festive period.

The authority said free parking will be available after 4pm on Thursdays in December.

On December 25, December 26, and January 1, parking will be free at all council car parks until charges restart the next morning.

Hastings Borough Council car parks are Carlisle Parade, Castle Hill, Crystal Square, Grosvenor Gardens, Marina, Pelham, Priory Street, Rock-a-Nore, St Margarets, The Bourne pay and display, Summerfields, Falaise Hall, Falaise Road, and Pier underground.

Rock A Nore Car Park, Hastings

Cllr Paul Barnett, council leader, said: “We are delighted to be helping support local businesses by providing free parking in our car parks again this festive period, making it easier and cheaper for residents and visitors to enjoy the shops and restaurants that Hastings has to offer.