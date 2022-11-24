The authority said free parking will be available after 4pm on Thursdays in December.
On December 25, December 26, and January 1, parking will be free at all council car parks until charges restart the next morning.
Hastings Borough Council car parks are Carlisle Parade, Castle Hill, Crystal Square, Grosvenor Gardens, Marina, Pelham, Priory Street, Rock-a-Nore, St Margarets, The Bourne pay and display, Summerfields, Falaise Hall, Falaise Road, and Pier underground.
Cllr Paul Barnett, council leader, said: “We are delighted to be helping support local businesses by providing free parking in our car parks again this festive period, making it easier and cheaper for residents and visitors to enjoy the shops and restaurants that Hastings has to offer.
“Whether you are shopping for gifts for your family or friends or looking for Christmas treats for yourself, you will be sure to find something unique to purchase.”