​Active Hastings have a range of sport taster sessions running throughout the half-term week.

The Active Hastings team will kick start the week with their volleyball session and family athletics and multi-sport session on Tuesday 28 May.

The Volleyball Session takes place at Summerfields Leisure Centre, and includes an introduction to various skills, drills and then games, in a fun and friendly environment, no previous experience of the game required. There are two volleyball sessions available, the 10am to 11am session is for 10 to 13 year olds (booking is essential visit: eequ.org/experience/8082) and the 11am to 12noon session is for 14 to 18 year olds (booking is essential visit eequ.org/experience/8081). Each session costs £3 per person.

Also on the Tuesday, the Family Athletics and Multi Sports takes place from 11.15am to 12.45pm at Ark Alexandra Academy Upper School (Parkstone Road entrance). During the session families can enjoy track and field-based games. This session is for children aged 6 to 16 and costs £4 per child or £10 for a family of 4. No need to book just drop in! Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Active Hastings has free and low cost activity sessions for children and families during half-term

Or if dancing’s more your thing, together with DanceHub, Active Hastings are delighted to offer a free Street Dance class on Wednesday 29 May, 4.30pm to 5.30pm at Hollington Youth Hub. The street dance class gives children (aged 10 to 16), the opportunity to learn exciting new dance moves, taught by a dynamic team of professional young choreographers.

On Thursday 30 May, 5pm to 6pm, children aged 8 to 14 can join Sarah from Siam Boxing Camp for a free Junior Muay Thai class at the Broomgrove Community Centre. During the session Sarah encourages participants to focus on their own personal goals such as fitness, strength, stamina, confidence and self-esteem. For more information and to book visit: https://eequ.org/experience/4597. Active Hastings can offer this class for free with thanks to the Levelling Up fund.

Or if you fancy a game of cricket join Active Hastings and Sussex Cricket for their free cricket session at the Farley Bank MUGA, on Friday 31 May, 11am to 12.30pm, for children aged 8 to 16. For more information and to book visit: eequ.org/experience/8080.

Also on the Friday, together with Table Tennis Rother, the team will be offering a Table Tennis Taster session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, at The Hastings Academy. The session is open to children aged 8 to 13, of all abilities. All equipment will be provided. £3 per session. Parents/carers are invited to stay, there is a free car park at the venue. To book your child's place visit: eequ.org/experience/8005 (booking is essential).

Finally on the Friday, Active Hastings will be running a free rugby session with Tribe Rugby. This session is suitable for all children aged 8 to 16 years at Quantock Gardens, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. No need to book, just pop along.

During the May half term, together with Care for the Carers, Active Hastings are running a free young carers physical activity taster day on Thursday 30th May, 10am to 2pm at Play Sport Fitness Hub. During the day young carers will have the opportunity to try out a variety of physical activities and sports. The timetable includes Muay Thai, Circuits, Street Dance, Yoga and taster session in the gym. Free entry and free snacks. With thanks to Waitrose & Partners for kindly donating the refreshments for this session. This session is for children aged 8 to 16. To book your free place visit: eequ.org/experience/3564.

For general queries, please contact Active Hastings on 01424 451051 or [email protected].