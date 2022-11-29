A free festive bus service into Worthing town centre is being laid on for the first time.

Shoppers in Worthing are being asked to support local businesses this Christmas. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The service is designed to support local businesses and promote sustainable travel, allowing people to visit shops, pubs and restaurants without using their cars.Today, Thursday, December 1, Compass Travel's number 7 service will be free from High Salvington – through Durrington, Tarring, the town centre and Broadwater – to Lyons Farm and back again, from 5.30pm to just after 10.30pm.

The service will also be free on Friday and Saturday evenings up to and including December 17. The full route and timetable can be viewed at www.compass-travel.co.uk/worthing/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Worthing Town Centre Initiative is working with Worthing Borough Council to fund the service.

Council leader Beccy Cooper said: “Worthing town centre is used by many of us for shopping, eating and entertainment. Alongside our high street staples, we are really fortunate to have an increasing number of local, independent shops that offer a great range of unique products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as being able to find those special gifts for Christmas and meeting up with friends and family, shopping in our town is a great way to support local businesses, many of which are also struggling to cope with the increased cost of living

“We will also be contributing to cleaner air for our town by avoiding the pollution that hundreds of extra cars would bring, playing a small but important part in mitigating climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving forward, we are keen to see public transport become more affordable and accessiblefor all the residents of Worthing, and this is a great first step to encourage people back onto buses.”

Chris Chatfield, the managing director of Compass Travel, said: “Compass Travel is pleased to be working with the council to provide a free evening bus service on certain dates leading up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An hourly service will be provided on route 7 between High Salvington, Worthing town centre and Lyons Farm serving all the stops on the normal route. We hope this will enable members of the public to leave their car at home and take the free bus into Worthing without having to worry about traffic or parking.”Thursday’s free service coincides with the launch of late night shopping and the TCI’s opening Christmas event.

The fun, which runs from 3pm till 7pm in Montague Street, includes a market, music, a visit from Santa and an appearance from Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke said: “Christmas is such an important time for businesses and the free evening bus service will encourage people to meet, shop and socialise in the town centre.

“It’s great to see everyone working together to support local businesses in a sustainable way, offering an early Christmas present for businesses and the public.”There will also be a host of other activities throughout the month, such as the Worthing Christmas Tree Trail, decorated by businesses and community groups, where the public can choose their favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Toy Soldier Trail makes a welcome return, giving residents the chance to win Worthing Gift Cards if they can collect the names of all 12 figures.

In addition, there will also be a window display competition, festive wreath-making and chocolate-making workshops, a Worthing Wine Fair with more than 100 wines to sample from local independent wine traders, carol singers, farmers’ market stalls and charity pop-ups.

Advertisement Hide Ad