Free climate training day for Chichester residents

Chichester residents and community groups are being invited to take part in a free Carbon Literacy training day to mark this year’s Carbon Literacy Action Day (on Monday, 10 November).

Hosted by Chichester District Council, the full-day event will take place from 9am to 5pm at Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester (PO19 6BZ).

The training is based on the internationally recognised Carbon Literacy Project, which helps people understand the impact of their actions on the climate and identify practical ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

Delivered by the council’s in-house Carbon Literacy Facilitator, the session will cover local and global climate issues, real-life examples of action, and personal and community-level solutions.

Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment at Chichester District Council.

There will also be a networking session at midday to launch the new Chichester District Climate Action Network, which aims to connect and support climate action groups across the district.

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer this free Carbon Literacy training to help residents and community groups turn climate knowledge into practical action,” said Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment.

“Whether you’re just starting your climate journey or already involved in local initiatives, this is a great opportunity to learn, share ideas and build partnerships that lead to real change,” he added.

The training day is open to everyone in the Chichester District, and participants who complete the course will receive official Carbon Literacy certification.

Spaces are limited and early booking is recommended.

Places can be reserved via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carbon-literacy-action-day-training-tickets-1610566320219.

Community groups that wish to attend only the networking session can email [email protected] to secure a place.

The event forms part of the council’s Climate Emergency Action Plan (2025–2030), which includes projects focused on home energy efficiency, tree planting, and community engagement.

For more information on the council’s climate initiatives, visit www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange, or learn more about the Carbon Literacy Project at carbonliteracy.com.