From June 7, the Bourne Community Bus will provide much-needed free transport for many isolated families on Thorney Island, as well as Southbourne, Nutbourne, Hambrook, Westbourne and Emsworth.

The free 16-seater minibus will run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Thorney Island to places like Havant and Chichester. Its routes have been finalised based on resident research, and will do eight circuits a day, stopping at twenty chosen locations.

It will take its first public outing at Chichester’s Platinum Jubilee parade on June 4.

The volunteer bus drivers, including Councillor Andrew Kerry-Bedell, receiving their MIDAS training

Tracie Bangert, Southbourne Parish and District Councillor, said: “Loneliness on Thorney Island has been an issue for years.

"Many families live miles from local shops or services, and would have to travel north up a road that’s just too far without a car if you have children.

"Post COVID, we’re so glad we can now launch this desperately needed local bus transport service to local communities.”

The project is run by the Southbourne Community Land Trust, a non-profit society set up to bring new services and affordable housing to villages in the Bourne area.

The aim is to unite residents with trips to local shops, social activities, medical care and after school activities.

12 volunteers have been recruited to drive the bus, eight of which have already been MIDAS trained to assist disabled passengers.

Additionally, there will be a second bus - which also has full disabled access - running seven days a week.

This will be available for hire at a low cost for residents, as well as social and community groups.

Project founder Andrew Kerry-Bedell said: “We’ve spent the last nine months raising £50,000 from a combination of Parish contributions and grant applications.

"This means we can lease new minibuses with all the maintenance and insurance included, so service reliability is a given.

“A second minibus means we can bid for contracts for special school runs and provide transport to help military veterans and local care homes, all adding extra funds to keep the two Bourne Buses on the road.”