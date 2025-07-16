Free dinosaur event for kids in Hastings

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery’s The Dinosaur on Your Doorstep project returns to Woody Wood Garden and Tilekiln Community Centre on Saturday 19 July, to celebrate local dinosaur heritage.

The Dinosaur on Your Doorstep event, which runs from 11am to 3pm, will give the whole family a chance to learn about local Iguanodons from Hollington and enjoy lots of fun, hands-on activities and delicious food.

The free community event will be split between two locations: Woody Wood Garden (Off Parson’s Close), St Leonards, TN38 9QT and Tilekiln Residents Association Community Centre, Tile Barn Road, St Leonards, TN38 9PB. The event is wheelchair accessible and open to all.

Cllr Julia Hilton, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council and lead councillor for Shaping Places, said: “It’s great to see the return of The Dinosaur on Your Doorstep to Hollington, which will build on the success of the previous events and offer people another chance to explore the museum’s dinosaur collections in their own community.

“If you can’t make it on Saturday 19 July, but would like to learn more about local dinosaurs, the museum has recently opened its newly refurbished Dinosaurs Gallery. The gallery features objects that have been locked away in the museum’s stores for decades, stories that draw on work by geologists and palaeontologists, and artwork by Ellie Fryer, a local illustrator and muralist, which tells the prehistoric stories hidden within the museum’s fossil collections.”

You can find out more about The Dinosaur on Your Doorstep on the museum’s website.

The museum is also looking for people from Hollington (individuals, families and groups) who have taken part to feature in a film celebrating the impacts of the project. If you would be interested in being interviewed, please email [email protected].

The Dinosaur on Your Doorstep is funded by the Royal Society, with additional support from Arts Council England.

