Free Easter Music Festival on the Stade at Hastings

The Hastings Easter Festival is a free entry live music event and celebration of Easter within the community. .

Headlining artists are Triple O, a rapper from London who has previously won a MOBO award in the gospel category; and R&B singer Asha Elia, an emerging artist and MOBO nominee. Both will take to the stage from 4pm. They previously headlined the festival last year.

Earlier in the afternoon, people can enjoy supporting acts including Feed’Em, a rapper returning to the Stade who has performed in the past in local secondary schools Ark Alexandra, in Hastings, and St Richards College at Bexhill, and rap artist Unique Creation, both from London.

The event has been sponsored generously by Hastings Youth Trust. It will also be filmed for highlights that are being shown from Easter Monday on YouTube found under Hastings Easter Festival.

Hastings Youth Trust is a charity that helps young people under the age of 25 years who live in the Hastings area.

More information and the promo vid for the event can be found on the website easterfestival.net. You can also follow the event on Instagram and Facebook @hastingseasterfestival.

The festival organiser says: "With a forecast of sunshine this Saturday, do come and join us for an afternoon of live music as a community celebration together for the Easter weekend".

Have you read? Free Easter fun for children at launch of St Leonards festival this weekend

Have you read? Council reveals plans for future of popular West Hill Cafe

1 . Hastings Easter Music Festival Hastings Easter Music Festival Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Easter Music Festival Hastings Easter Music Festival Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Easter Music Festival Hastings Easter Music Festival Photo: Bob Beaney

4 . Hastings Easter Music Festival Hastings Easter Music Festival Photo: supplied