Free entry for all ladies at Weald and Downland Museum on Mother's Day

With its 40-acre site full of spring buds bursting to life, Mothering Sunday is a fantastic time to visit the museum.

When purchasing your tickets to the museum online, you will be given the option to select a free complimentary ticket for each lady in your party.

The Museum is home to a fascinating collection of over 50 rescued rural buildings set in a beautiful site within the South Downs National Park. There is a lot to see at the site, including: homes and historic gardens, farm animals and farming heritage, crafts and trade workshops, beautiful woodland, pasture and wildflower meadows.

Visitors can also enjoy breakfast, brunch or lunch at the waterside café, making it a perfect place to celebrate the women in our lives.

The historic site is open to visitors from 10.30am - 6.00pm on Sunday, March 27.