Free exhibition in Eastbourne to celebrate 75th anniversary of Alcoholics Anonymous

‘Darkness Into Light’ will be held at Eastbourne Library in Grove Road from August 3-27 and will be opened by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Andrew Blackman DL at a private event on August 2.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) was established in the UK 75 years ago and now has more than 25,000 active members.

For the first time, AA Great Britain is sharing its archives to provide free and confidential support to anyone worried about their drinking.

AA exhibition in Eastbourne (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The exhibition, which is part of a roadshow travelling across the South of England, will be open to the public and is free to attend.

A spokesperson at AA said: “We, at AA, are not anti-alcohol, but are people who have discovered and admitted that we cannot control alcohol. We have learned that we must live without it to live normal, happy lives. We do not impose our experience of problem drinking on others but only share it when asked.

"It is our hope that the Darkness Into Light exhibition promotes the history and work of AA in the UK, informs and removes the stigma around excessive alcohol use, and offers support to anyone wishing to address their problem and seek recovery.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing trouble with drinking, you can speak to someone confidentially on the free national helpline: 0800 887 766, email [email protected] or find a local meeting in East Sussex by visiting www.aa-estsussex.org/east-sussex-meetings.