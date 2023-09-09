BREAKING
Free outdoor film trails to light up Shoreham

On Thursday 21 and Thursday, September 28, Night Watch will see short films projected by a portable cinema onto walls in Shoreham town centre.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Sep 2023, 10:36 BST
Short films by British and international artists will be shown from 8pm to 9pm above shops and other buildings around the town.

Audiences can join walking trails covering approximately 1km at a leisurely pace, all wheelchair accessible.

Night Watch is a series of free events produced by videoclub, supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Following successful showings in Brighton, Southampton and Crawley, videoclub have been working with young LGBTQIA+ people from Shoreham's ESTEEM Youth Charity to curate two new film selections for the streets of Shoreham.

videoclub Director, Jamie Wyld said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Night Watch to Shoreham - a town with such a very rich cinematic history. Outdoor film screenings are a great way to engage audiences and we know these joyous evenings will help people come together.”

