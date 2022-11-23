Christmas shoppers in Arun can again enjoy free parking on Saturdays during the festive season in several council-run car parks.

Free parking will be offered in Fitzleet, Bognor Regis and Manor House, Littlehampton on Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas 2022 on November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17.

Councillor David Edwards, chair of the environment committee, said: “We are pleased to once again be offering free Saturday parking in our council-run car parks in the run-up to Christmas this year. With all of us feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis, it’s important that we try to support our local community by shopping local when we can.”

Arun District Council will also be supporting Small Business Saturday on December 3 with additional free parking available in the below car parks. Small Business Saturday is a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small business all year round.

Park without charge in some of Arun's car parks while you go Christmas shopping

Bognor Regis – Lyon Street and Hothamton Car Parks

Littlehampton – St Martins and Manor House Car Parks

Rustington also offers three hours of free car parking in both of its main car parks all year round.

Councillor Andy Cooper, chair of the economy committee at Arun District Council, said: “The free parking offers a great opportunity for you to spend a festive day Christmas shopping, looking at the spectacular Christmas lights, grabbing a coffee or lunch in one of the many independent cafés and restaurants. This initiative also help’s support local businesses across the district.”