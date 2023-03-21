Free parking is on offer in Midhurst in a bid to boost trade in the town centre following a huge fire in North Street last week.

Fire tore through businesses including The Angel Inn and Olive and Vine in an tragedy that shocked the community.

The road has been closed while the buildings are deemed safe and business have felt the squeeze as it affected trade in the town for the past week.

Fire damage to the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Dan Jessup/ Eddie Mitchell

Now Chichester District Council has announced that it will be offering free parking in all of its Midhurst car parks from tomorrow (March 22) until the end of April 16 2023, to help support local businesses and residents following last week’s hotel fire in North Street.

A spokesperson said: “Midhurst businesses need our support more than ever and so we are encouraging people to shop locally in Midhurst wherever they can.

“In order to help with this, we will be offering free parking in our Midhurst car parks, including North Street car park, the Post Office car park, and Grange car park, all of which are a short walk away from the shops and businesses. The majority of businesses are open and North Street is accessible to pedestrians.

“Once parked, customers do not need to do anything — there is no need to take a ticket from the machine, or to book anything on Mipermit. Signage will be in place in the car parks.”

The council is also looking at potential alternative arrangements for its waste and recycling collections for both residents and businesses. Arrangements have already been made to access properties on Lamberts Lane, but the council is still unable to reach some properties on North Street.

“We are assessing the situation day by day and residents and businesses can be assured that we are doing everything we can,” she adds. “We would urge people to download our Chichester District Council app (www.chichester.gov.uk/chichesterdcapp) to access personalised updates and notifications for the very latest information. We will also continue to provide updates through our social media platforms and on our website.”