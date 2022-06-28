Free pizza slices for first 1,000 customers at new Brighton restaurant

A new pizzeria in Brighton is holding a ‘Slice Day’ ahead of its opening next month.

During the Slice Day on Monday, July 4, Pizza Pilgrims in Ship Street will give out free pizza slices for the first 1,000 people who head down between noon and 3pm.

Pizza Pilgrims will then officially open its three-storey building on Thursday, July 7.

Pizza Pilgrims founders James and Thom

Pizza Pilgrims co-founder Thom Elliot said: “We are really excited to be opening in Brighton – not least as it’s where I live too! The building we’ve found on Ship Street is really a beautiful one – and has given us the opportunity to flex our muscles a bit on some fun bits and bobs (underground football pitch, anyone?) whilst also sticking to our focus of making great, authentic Neapolitan pizza in a buzzy, vibey environment.

“We’re so pleased to have had such a warm welcome from the community too - and have worked with so many amazing charities, artists and tradespeople from Brighton already. Here’s to much more of that!”

The basement at the new pizzeria will be home to a three-a-side indoor football pitch - plus table football and a big-screen FIFA station - while the top two floors will be where the Neapolitan pizza, drinks and gelato from Brighton’s Boho Gelato will be served.

Tables in the pizzeria have been built from reclaimed pallets from The Wood Store, and the walls are adorned with work by local artists Minty, Dave Pop and Skatin Chinchilla.

There will be free pizza slices at Pizza Pilgrims, 35 Ship Street, Brighton, between 12pm and 3pm on Monday, July 4

Pizza Pilgrims makes authentic slow-proved Neapolitan pizza and the menu will feature such staples as Margherita and N’duja alongside some of their own spins on classics as well as vegan options.