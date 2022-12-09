Friend and family carers in West Sussex can benefit from a free service that can help them access and sustain paid employment, after new figures revealed three-quarters worry about juggling work and care.

The results of the Carers UK State of Caring survey 2022 also showed 65% of respondents had given up opportunities at work because of caring.

This is despite 65% of respondents either agreeing (41%) or strongly agreeing (24%) that work gives them a break from their caring role.

Supported Employment West Sussex (SEWS) has been commissioned by West Sussex County Council to help carers who want to return to employment and those already working alongside their caring commitments.

West Sussex County Council wants to help carers who want to get back into employment

There are around 120,000 people across West Sussex who provide essential unpaid help and support to their family, friends or neighbours. In workplaces across the UK it is estimated that one employee in every seven provides care in addition to their work - and this figure is set to increase.

Amanda Jupp, Cabinet Member for Adults’ Services, said: “It is extremely important that we support carers who are performing a vital role, often making countless sacrifices in their own lives to look after loved ones.

“Employment or working in a voluntary capacity can sometimes provide the opportunity to be part of the wider community and we want to help our residents continue with their caring commitments while achieving their own career goals.”

SEWS Employment Specialists are available to offer bespoke support that can help carers access and sustain paid employment in their local communities. There is a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions and answers in relation to carers and employment which is available at www.supportedemploymentwestsussex.org. You can also contact the service directly by calling 01903 730044 or emailing [email protected]

Carers Support West Sussex – a charity which works closely with West Sussex County Council – also has lots of useful tips on its website www.carerssupport.org.uk/carers-rights-day for employers who want to support staff members who also have caring responsibilities.