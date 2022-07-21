Free two day concert will raise curtain for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week

The family fun weekend is a free-to-enter, two day live music festival, held at The Stade Open Space and is all about raising money for three local charities: Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat, Hastings Sea Cadets and Hastings RNLI.

Organiser Carol Sharpe said: “

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again we have the very best local bands. The line-up for Saturday is 1pm Legendary DJ Fat Boy Fat; 1.30pm The Nadia Moon Band; 2.45pm Sound Syndicate; 4pm Pete Brown and Friends; 5.15pm Vexed; 6.30pm Soul Town with Stax Of Motown.

The Nearly on the Beach Concert will get Old Town Week off to a great start

“While on Sunday at 10.00am is the Rock’n’Roll Breakfast; 12pm DJ Fat Boy Fat; 12.30pm Doghouse; 1.45pm Grundy; 2.45pm The Kytes; 4pm Smoking Jacket; 5.15pm Cushty; 6.30pm The Rockitmen and Fat Freddie.

“Start your Sunday with a Rock ’n’ Roll Breakfast. This year it features Glen Aylard, Stevie Bart, Rock’n Mikky Smith and Andy King. Gates open at 9.30am so come on down for breakfast and get your feet tapping ready for a day of fabulous music.

"We have a merchandise stall, children’s lucky dip, tombola and much more. The BBQ Project, Northiam Ice Cream and The Crypt Bar will all be there. Tea, coffee and soft drinks will also be available.

“Lots of seating is provided but you are welcome to bring along a rug or your own chair so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the day.