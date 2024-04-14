Free vintage vehicle show in Hastings Old Town today

Vintage military vehicles will be lining up on display at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town this afternoon (Sunday April 14).
By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:23 BST
It is for the 115th anniversary of the Sevenoaks to Hastings Military Road Run. The annual event raises funds for Combat Stree – a charity that supports veterans with mental health issues.

The vehicles will be on display at The Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 3.30pm.

