Free vintage vehicle show in Hastings Old Town today
Vintage military vehicles will be lining up on display at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town this afternoon (Sunday April 14).
It is for the 115th anniversary of the Sevenoaks to Hastings Military Road Run. The annual event raises funds for Combat Stree – a charity that supports veterans with mental health issues.
The vehicles will be on display at The Stade Open Space from 12 noon – 3.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.