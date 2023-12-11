Freemasons fund defibrillator for Worthing charity Care for Veterans
Freemasons from the Worthing Lodge of Friendship have presented a cheque for £1,200 to Care for Veterans after the charity put out an appeal to funds for a defibrillator.
A group of five members visited the hospital home, in Boundary Road, on Thursday to present the cheque.
Lewis Strotten said: "Care for Veterans put out an appeal for funding towards a defibrillator for the centre. Through the generosity of Freemasons, the Worthing Lodge of Friendship 851 has donated £700 and the Sussex for Sussex Appeal has donated £500 for a total of £1,200, as a sole funder for the defibrillator."