Fresh concerns are being raised over plans to earmark land east of Billingshurst for the development of 650 new homes.

The land is one of four sites allocated for thousands of new homes in Horsham District Council’s draft Local Plan.

Fears have already been voiced by the Billingshurst Community Partnership that the village is ‘fast becoming a deprived urban area.’

Now members of local environmental group BilliGreen say the proposed development ‘would remove a significant green space valued by residents.’

Plans to earmark land to the east of Billingshurst for 650 new homes are being met with opposition

They say other proposals – for development to the west of Billingshurst – are preferable. In a statement to Horsham District Council they say:

“The developer proposing to develop the east site makes little effort to meet the criteria in strategic policies ‘Sustainable Design and Construction’ and ‘Green Infrastructure and Diversity’.

"It will build to current building regulations only. It would remove a significant green space valued by residents and commits to only 10 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain.

“In contrast, the developer proposing to develop the west site does much to fulfill policies of ‘Sustainable Design and Construction’ and ‘Green Infrastructure and Diversity’.

"It proposes to build to the Future Homes Standard, above and beyond current building regulations; sustainable design using the principles of ‘20-minute neighbourhoods’; approximately 50 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain by rewilding 90 acres of land to create a nature reserve to be placed in public ownership improving access to nature for all Billingshurst residents.”