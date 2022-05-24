Fresh plans for redevelopment of Shoreham Cement Works

The derelict cement works site

The South Downs National Park Authority – the planning authority for the area – is launching an eight week public consultation starting next month before any decisions are made.

It has drawn up an ‘Area Action Plan’ for the cement works – which is privately owned by the aggregate company, the Dudman group – after what it says have been detailed inspections and evidence gathering.

The Plan aims to set out issues and options for the future of the 44-acre site where quarrying first began in the 1850s.

The news is being welcomed by South Downs MP Andrew Griffith who has called for the redevelopment of the site for hundreds of new homes with local infrastructure.

Echoing words he first used in a debate in parliament in September 2020, he said: “The Shoreham cement works sits on a 44-acre site on the Steyning Road near Upper Beeding.

"It can be the perfect showcase of a sustainable, multi-use redevelopment of a brownfield site.

"By providing much needed homes for local downsizers and first timers we can prevent development on precious green field land.”

Quarrying first began at the site in the 1850s

He is urging everyone to have their say “on the future of this site which could have a positive impact, not just on Upper Beeding and Shoreham, but on the wider area of West Sussex too.”

A spokesperson for the South Downs National Park Authority said: “The purpose of the Area Action Plan is to guide the development of this exceptional site and help deliver an exemplar mixed use development of regional or indeed national importance.”

The public consultation begins on June 7 and will run until August 2.

The consultation will include documents explaining the main issues relating to the site and posing questions about its redevelopment and set out detailed policies with which any planning application will need to comply.

Buildings still on the site were built after the Second World War

The action plan will cover biodiversity and ecology, landscape and design, recreation and tourism, the economy and jobs, new homes, cultural heritage, transport and climate change.