More than 500 new homes – 328 of them classified as ‘affordable’ – could be build on a prime site in Horsham.

The new homes are being earmarked to be built at Horsham Enterprise Park – the site of the former pharmaceutical company Novartis – off Parsonage Road.

It had originally been planned to build 260 new homes on the site along with new shops and offices. But West Sussex County Council, which owns the site, says that there is no longer any call for new office space. It is proposing to build more houses instead, but has not yet sought planning approval.

The council appointed urban regeneration specialists MUSE two years ago to develop the Enterprise Park. But, in a report just out, the council says: “Since the appointment, the market has changed and, whilst the market for residential development remains buoyant, the market for high end office/commercial space has collapsed to a point where there is little if any demand within Horsham.”

An artist's impression of how some of the new homes at Horsham Enterprise Park could look

It says it now wants to utilise the part of the site identified for commercial use for 100 per cent affordable housing “thereby bringing forward the development whilst addressing a recognised housing need.”

It says that, as well as a lack of interest in office development on the site, a further hitch had been caused by Natural England’s requirements that all new developments should be ‘water neutral’.

Now MUSE have been in talks with social housing providers to develop the site as 100 per cent affordable housing, says the council. It aims to provide a total of 510 properties, 328 of them affordable and another 182 market value homes.

In its report, the council adds: "Informal discussions have taken place between MUSE abd a registered provider. The RP has confirmed in principle their agreement, but this is conditional on a number of factors including financial viability and availability of grants from Homes England.

"The advantage of using a registered provider is that they can use their existing housing stock as an offset by upgrading them to generate sufficient ‘water credits’ to support all the residential development at Horsham Enterprise Park.”