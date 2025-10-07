A group of friends walked from London to Hastings, raising thousands of pounds towards care for a 10-year-old schoolgirl after she collapsed during a gymnastics class and started having seizures due to a severe brain haemorrhage.

Jamie Lewis and Matthew Walbrin undertook the epic walk and organised the fundraiser for the family of Scarlett Stockley.

They trekked from King’s College Hospital in London to the Dolphin Inn in Hastings Old Town over four days to raise money for the schoolgirl’s ongoing care and for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which her family said has provided vital support during her hospital stay.

A fundraiser was held all day at the Dolphin on Saturday (October 4), the day the group arrived home.

Scarlett with the walkers as they arrive back in Hastings

Scarlett is the granddaughter of Mark and Maureen Little, who run the pub in Rock-a-Nore Road.

Louise Johnson, Scarlett's aunt, said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day. I never imagined how many people would actually turn up to support the cause but it was such a wonderful, emotional and unforgettable day.

“The walkers arrived at the Dolphin at around 5pm and Scarlett met them up at All Saints Street and walked the final part of the journey with them.

“They were welcomed home by all friends and family cheering them on with a wonderful lady called Abigail, who represents Ronald McDonald House, giving them all a medal at the end. Scarlett and her sister Grace even got medals for being so strong and brave.

Scarlett Stockley with the walkers

“The wonderful Rolling Rides came down to welcome the walkers back, following them down the street revving their bikes, making the moment that more special.

“We cannot forget to mention the amazing Hastings Miniature Railway, which offered train rides all day long donating all proceeds to Scarlett's rehabilitation fund. They made a whopping £600 and all the staff worked for free that day so as not to take away money from what they made for Scarlett that day.

“We just can't thank everyone who turned up, supported and worked so hard to make the fundraiser a success.”

More than £6,700 in donations has so far been raised towards the charity walk.

The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/scarlett-and-the-ronald-mcdonald-house.

The original fundraising page set up by the Dolphin Inn last year has raised almost £7,000.

The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/xcw8h6-scarlett-rose-recovery.

Scarlett’s mother Laura said her daughter collapsed on May 31, 2024 due to a 'severe brain bleed' caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM). She was rushed to King’s College Hospital, where she underwent two life-saving surgeries.

An AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation in the brain.

Her mother said it damaged the right side of Scarlett's brain, affecting the left side of her body.

She added Scarlett had to learn how to talk, eat and walk again and now lives with left-sided hemiplegia and hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

Laura said: “To give Scarlett the best possible chance, we made the tough decision to pursue private therapy at a specialist clinic Neurokinex based in Crawley. The care is excellent, but the costs are significant and ongoing.

“We’re so proud of her strength, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from family, friends, and the community.”