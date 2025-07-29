Jamie Lewis and Matthew Walbrin have organised the fundraiser for the family of Scarlett Stockley.

They are walking from King’s College Hospital in London to the Dolphin Inn in Hastings Old Town from Wednesday (October 1) to Saturday (October 4) to raise money for the schoolgirl’s ongoing care and for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which her family said has provided vital support during her hospital stay.

Scarlett is the granddaughter of Mark and Maureen Little, who both run the Dolphin Inn in Rock-a-Nore Road.

Jamie and Lewis will arrive at the Dolphin Inn at around 5pm on Saturday.

A fundraising day in aid of Scarlett is also being held at the pub on that day from noon.

Scarlett’s mother Laura said: “Our daughter has been through more in the past year than most of us face in a lifetime.

“On May 31 last year during her gymnastics class, Scarlett collapsed due to a severe brain bleed caused by an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) - something we had no idea was there. She was rushed to King’s College Hospital, where she underwent two life-saving surgeries.

“On August 8, 2024, Scarlett had a major operation to remove the AVM. Since then, she has shown incredible courage and resilience. The stroke damaged the right side of her brain, affecting the left side of her body, Scarlett now lives with left-sided hemiplegia and hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

“She had to learn how to do everything again, talk, eat, walk.

“Scarlett spent five months in hospital and nine weeks in intensive rehabilitation at King’s, making remarkable progress. But once we came home, we were faced with a difficult reality: there is a real lack of local support for children recovering from brain injuries.

“To give Scarlett the best possible chance, we made the tough decision to pursue private therapy at a specialist clinic Neurokinex based in Crawley. The care is excellent, but the costs are significant and ongoing.

“In January 2025, Scarlett suffered another major setback when an infection in her skull required emergency surgery. Part of her skull had to be removed, and she underwent skin grafts. Even after all of this, her determination hasn’t wavered.

“We’re so proud of her strength, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from family, friends, and the community. We want to continue raising awareness about the challenges children like Scarlett face after brain injury and the importance of accessible, ongoing support close to home.”

At Saturday’s fundraiser there will be sponsored head shaves and a raffle, with the top prize being a hospitality box at the O2 to see Benson Boone.

Other prizes on offer include a signed Crystal Palace shirt, a three-month membership to Crowhurst Park, and a four-night stay at Combe Haven.

Hastings Miniature Railway will be donating its proceeds from the day to Scarlett’s rehabilitation, her family said.

An AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that disrupts normal blood flow and oxygen circulation in the brain.

More than £5,000 in donations has so far been raised towards the charity walk. The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/scarlett-and-the-ronald-mcdonald-house.

The original fundraising page set up by the Dolphin Inn last year has raised more than £6,500. The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/xcw8h6-scarlett-rose-recovery.

1 . Scarlett Stockley 6.jpg Scarlett Stockley Photo: Contributed

2 . Scarlett Stockley 1.jpg Scarlett Stockley Photo: Contributed

3 . Scarlett Stockley 5.jpg Scarlett Stockley Photo: Contributed