Friends stand in for lollipop man at 'dangerous' Turners Hill crossing after council stands down patrols in heatwave

A group of friends from Tulleys Farm took on the role of lollipop men to help children and parents cross the road near Turners Hill Church of England Primary School on Monday and Tuesday (July 18-19).

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 11:47 am

Turners Hill resident Lisa Lake said her husband Matt and his friends decided something must be done after West Sussex County Council stood down its School Crossing Patrols for the heatwave’s two hottest days.

Lisa, whose three daughters attend the school, said: “They bought pirate flags and signs and the children and parents were truly grateful to be assisted in crossing safely to school by a bunch of pirates.”

Matt Lake (in the yellow hi-vis jacket) with his friends at the Turners Hill cross roads

A County Council spokesperson said: “On Friday, faced with weather warnings for extreme, unprecedented levels of heat for the early part of this week, and with our duty of care for our staff in mind, we advised our School Crossing Patrols (SCPs) to stand down on Monday and Tuesday, and to return to work from Wednesday when temperatures are forecast to be lower.

“Under national guidelines, our SCPs have to wear high-visibility clothing – including knee-length coats – while on duty. They work for one hour before the start of the school day and one hour at the end.

“It was a decision other local authorities have also taken and we advised schools on Friday so it could be shared with parents in advance.”

Lisa added that the Turners Hill cross roads is particularly dangerous and said the current lollipop man does a fantastic job.

