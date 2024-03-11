Friends walking the South Downs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long time friends, Dave Stewart-White, 52, along with friends Ryan Ingram, 52, Andy Butler, 41, and his eldest son Ethan White, 20, will hike across the South Downs on April 20 to raise funds for the Basingstoke and North Hants Hospital special care baby unit, a charity which Dave says is close to his heart.

Dave said: “As someone who has personally experienced the impact of their work helping both my sons when they were born five and six weeks early, I am grateful for what they did in those first weeks of their lives, and I am doing what I still can to support their work.

“I felt it was time to give back again and do what I can, along with a group of my oldest friends, and eldest son, to get through it.”

Friends finishing Thames Hike

The group has a goal of £1,500, which will go towards providing ‘vital resources and equipment for the hospital’ including breast pumps, which the hospital says are desperately in need with four required for the unit.

Dave says the idea came about from the group, as well as their friends Paul Jackson, 45, and Martyn Pattison 47, after they got together to take on the MacMillan Thames Path Marathon Hike, which he says, ‘got their bond back that had drifted slightly after Covid’.

The group has also previously walked from London to Brighton in 24 hours and completed the 3 Peaks Challenge.

In addition to raising money for the hospital, Dave says the walk is equally about raising awareness about men’s mental health, as he says walking has helped him ‘immensely’

“As blokes, we’re still seen as having to be strong and in control, but I and friends have struggled with various battles and it needs to be seen more, it’s okay to not be okay.

Walking with your friends can transform how you feel. Even an hour or two a week will make a huge difference. The camaraderie and memories built over the years in the mountain climbs or long hikes we’ve completed together cannot be underestimated.”

I've found after starting weekly walks with my friends, and then making daily shorter walks, it's transformed my mental health after a tough couple of years.