New friendships have blossomed on the site of a new development in Yapton, according to the home builders at Henry Adams.

When Anne Robson moved to her new home in Bonham’s Field, Yapton, from Brighton, she was sure it was the right choice; the location and the property were perfect. But she was less sure about how easy it would be to settle into a whole new community.

Fortunately, she needn’t have worried. A few weeks into her new life on the development she’s made friends with other residents, who also moved to start a new life in newly-built homes.

“When I met my neighbour, Pat, who moved in a month before me, I had a feeling that we would get on well,” said Anne. “It’s also meant that we are already feeling the sense of community that I was so looking forward to. I'm sure this will only increase as other new owners move in and we all get to know each other.”

Building friendships on a new development in Yapton.

One of the main reasons Anne moved to Yapton was to be closer to her family, especially her five granddaughters. She has Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which made travelling to see them very difficult. Living in Bonham’s Field brought her closer to her family and reknindled childhood memories of living in a village.

She said: “I was attracted to The Courtyard at Bonhams Field because it offered single-storey dwelling but not the old-fashioned bungalow style. After 15 years of living in flats, it really appealed to me to live in a cottage. The Courtyard cottages were set apart, tucked away at the edge of the development, with the promise of quietness and a community feel.”

“It was also clear from the property plans that the rooms were good sizes and well laid out” she added. “When I was able to visit the site, I was surprised and delighted with the size of the garden and the high standard of build of the cottage.

“I am now really enjoying my new home: the rooms are a great size and the high ceilings make it feel really spacious - and I love the unusually large storage cupboard in the hall! It's wonderful to have such a big garden and I'm looking forward to attracting the birds with new trees soon.”