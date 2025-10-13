From Aircraft Spotter to a working life in aviation - retired Copthorne man writes new book

Bob Cooper and his book | Picture: submitted

Bob Cooper started working at Gatwick in 1963 as an apprentice aircraft engineer and during the Covid Lockdown here decided to write a boo about his working life at the airport.

Here, in his own words, Bob talks about his life and career and why he wrote the book.

Having been “Born & Bred” in Copthorne and being close to Gatwick Airport my interest in aircraft started at an early age. I became an “Aircraft Spotter” and use to visit the airport on my bicycle most nights. My parents back garden faced north and the approach to Runway 27 (now Runway 26L) was not far away from the garden. Needless to say I saw many of the old airliners on the approach, one of the most memorable being the Air France Lockheed Super Constellation. The sound of those engines as the power settings varied was something else.

I knew then that I wanted to work on aircraft so when I left school I would frequently visit a company called Air Couriers at Gatwick to ask for a job as an apprentice aircraft engineer. As the answer was initially “nothing at the moment” I had to get a job somewhere as my Father told me that if I thought I was sitting around at home all day then think again! So I got one at Crawley Handicrafts where a Mr Nippers was the owner. Eventually in January 1963 I got a job at Air Couriers, and cycling to Gatwick each day during that awful winter was quite an achievement. Aircraft Types included Douglas C54’s, DC-3, DC-6, Vickers Viking, & Canadair Argonauts to name but a few.

From Air Couriers in November 1964 I moved to British United Airways at Gatwick and worked on the modern jetliners of the day, the BAC1-11 & Vickers VC10. My first Aircraft Engineers Licence was on the Rolls Royce Conway engine in January 1969. I married in September 1972 and we had our first child in January 1974.

I left what was then BCAL in July 1975 to join East African Airways (EAA) in Nairobi working as an Inspector on Super VC10’s and Douglas DC-9’s. EAA collapsed in March 1977 so we (now with another child) returned to the UK where I got a job with IAS Cargo Airlines as a Licensed Aircraft Technician working on their fleet of Douglas DC-8 freighters. A better job came up as Station Engineer Gatwick for Air Malawi in July 1978 looking after the VC10 which is where I stayed until they ceased to operate the VC10 in October 1979, so I was redundant once again.

I then joined Tradewinds in December 1979 helping to look after their fleet of Boeing 707-320 freighters; however a better job came along in January 1981 at Air Europe as an Engineering Shift Supervisor which is where I stayed until they too ceased trading in March 1991 and now I am redundant once more. However I then joined GB Airways as Station Engineer London up until August 1994 when I was offered a job to help set up a new airline, British Mediterranean Airways (BMED) at Heathrow Airport as their Technical Director.

I jumped at the chance as it was a very interesting challenge. I then left BMED in January 1998 and became a Consultant which is where I took on many different projects, one of which was to help start up another airline in Bournemouth this time.

Other projects took me travelling to various countries including the USA. One of the most interesting was with XL Airways as a Project Manager helping them with their new aircraft deliveries from Boeing, spending time in Seattle. So you see with so much history when the Covid Lockdown happened I decided to put it all down in a book entitled “Fifty Six Years & Many Airlines Later”.

If you are interested in buying a copy of Bob’s book, they are only available direct from him at [email protected] and are priced at £20 + P & P.