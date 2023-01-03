From Bognor Regis to the world stage: Inés Rae's single featured on Emily in Paris

Bognor Regis singer songwriter Inés Rae was thrust into the international spotlight after her single ‘Never Get it Right’ featured in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, to widespread acclaim from fans.

The song – remixed by fellow artist Shura – went down a treat with viewers all over the world when it played over the closing credits of episode 8, peaking at number 11 on the US Shazam charts.

It’s been a rapid rise to the top for Inés, who released her first track just last year, but she’s worked hard for a very long time. The 20-year-old from Aldwick has been quietly honing her craft since she was just 14, and attributes her success to an insistent individuality.

"If I were to give anyone advice when it comes to song-writing and music, and just in life in general, it would be ‘never follow the crowd.’

Photo: Meow.films.

"Don’t do what everyone else is doing because you think that’s what you need to do to be popular or to fit in. Just do what you want to do. If you believe in that, then someone, somewhere will resonate with it too.”

With seven singles and an EP already released, Inés has big plans for the future and hopes to reach an even bigger audience as her bedroom pop stylings and introspective lyricism evolves.

"I’ve got so many unreleased songs I want to put out there in 2023,” she said. “And I’m doing a headline show in London in February, which is a really exciting way to kickstart the year. And after that, I’ve got a lot of new songs in the works – hopefully another EP and a few singles.”

Working with music agent Sol Parker – who has represented artists like Rita Ora and Liam Payne – and Bastille drummer Chris Wood, it seems Inés has all the right people in her corner, but there’s no denying this is a dream come true for the pop star from Bognor Regis.

"I was really quite shocked at first because these things take time and you’re never sure if they’re actually going to happen,” she said. “But when I heard my song on the Emily in Paris, that was such a cool moment. The reaction has been amazing, and so much more than I ever expected,” she said.

