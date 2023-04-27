The road closures will be part of the country’s wider celebration of the coronation of the new King.
Here is the full list of approved street closures for Eastbourne from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8, for King’s Coronation street parties.
Saturday, May 6:
Baldwin Avenue from 8am to 11.59pm
Dillingburgh Road from 10am to 9pm
Sunday, May 7:
Ringwood Road from 1pm to 9pm
Moy Avenue from 11am to 8pm
Vicarage Drive from 11am to 5pm
Greenfield Road from 1pm to 6pm
Freeman Avenue from 12pm to 4pm
Harding Avenue from 12pm to 10pm
Monday, May 8:
Downside Close from 10am to 2pm
Dene Drive from 10am to 6pm
Barden Road from 10am to 4pm
Roffrey Avenue from 12pm to 4pm