Full list of closures in Eastbourne for King Charles III coronation

As people prepare to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend, Eastbourne Borough Council has approved a large number of road closures.

By Sam Pole
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST

The road closures will be part of the country’s wider celebration of the coronation of the new King.

Here is the full list of approved street closures for Eastbourne from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8, for King’s Coronation street parties.

Saturday, May 6:

Baldwin Avenue from 8am to 11.59pm

Dillingburgh Road from 10am to 9pm

Sunday, May 7:

Ringwood Road from 1pm to 9pm

Moy Avenue from 11am to 8pm

Vicarage Drive from 11am to 5pm

Greenfield Road from 1pm to 6pm

Freeman Avenue from 12pm to 4pm

Harding Avenue from 12pm to 10pm

Monday, May 8:

Downside Close from 10am to 2pm

Dene Drive from 10am to 6pm

Barden Road from 10am to 4pm

Roffrey Avenue from 12pm to 4pm

