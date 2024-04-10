Full list of Sussex finalists in the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards - includes best pub, restaurant and family attractions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Muddy Stilettos Awards allow locals to say ‘thank you’ to their favourite independent businesses in the county.

There are five local businesses in the finals in each of 21 categories.

See the full list of finalists below:

The Sussex finalists of the 2024 Muddy Stilettos Awards have been announced. Pictured: Eight Bells, Jevington, finalist for best destination pub (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Arts, Culture and Theatre

Ceramic Spirit (Horsham)

Chalk Gallery (Lewes)

Chichester Festival Theatre (Chichester)

Shoreline Gallery (Worthing)

The Clay Studio (Herons Ghyll)

Bars

Artist Residence (Brighton)

Babel's (Hastings)

Five Dots (Worthing)

The Golden Pineapple (Brighton)

Wermut Bar (St.Leonards On Sea)

Beauty Salon/Clinics

Banwell Clinic (East Grinstead)

Bespoke You (Hove)

Blush Beauty (Mayfield)

The Spa Club (Arundel)

The Urban Sanctuary (Haywards Heath)

Boutique Stay

Belle Tout Lighthouse (Eastbourne)

Luxury Boltholes (West Wittering)

Luxury Tree House Retreats (Midhurst)

The Old Railway Station (Petworth)

The Star (Alfriston)

Cafe

Coco & Sage (Nutley)

Hart Country Stores (Haywards Heath)

Mincka Coffee (Haywards Heath)

Pink Pit Stop (Streat)

The Café At The Old Workshop Sullington Manor Farm (Storrington)

Casual Dining

Boat House (Chichester)

Galleria (St Leonards)

Halisco (Brighton)

Monellis (Hastings)

Pebbles On The Beach (Bexhill)

Children’s Business

Bee In The Woods Kindergarten (Brighton)

Imogen Ruby (Steyning)

Magnificent Stanley (Lewes)

The Outdoors Project (Hove)

Turning Pointe Dance School (Haywards Heath)

Destination Pub

Black Horse (Amberley)

The Cat Inn (West Hoathly)

The Eight Bells (Jevington)

The Half Moon (Kirdford)

The Welldiggers Arms (Petworth)

Event Venue

Greentrees Estate (Haywards Heath)

Highley Manor (Balcombe)

Tottington Manor (Henfield)

Trading Boundaries (Fletching)

Two Woods Estate (Pulborough)

Family Attraction

Amberley Museum (Arundel)

Bodiam Boating Station (Rye)

Bodiam Castle (Robertsbridge)

Middle Farm (West Firle)

Wilderness Wood (Hadlow Down)

Farmshop/Deli

Butterbox Farm (Scaynes Hill)

Cowdray Farm Shop (Midhurst)

Eggs To Apples (Etchingham)

Rye Deli (Rye)

The Hungry Guest (Petworth)

Fitness Instructor

1 Force Fitness (Newhaven)

Duke Pilates (Horsham)

Energise PT (Ashington)

Louise Cornish Fitness (Mid Sussex)

Ollie Booth Fitness (Horsham)

Florist

Bryony Mae Flowers (Hassocks)

Fern Cottage Florist (Uckfield)

The Art Bunch (Ticehurst)

The Crazy Daisy Company (Horsham)

Wildflower Studio Florist (Bognor Regis)

Hair Salon

Q Hair And Beauty (Chichester)

Samantha Elizabeth Hair Salon (Haywards Heath)

Tic Toc Hair (Hastings)

Tracy Walker Hair Salon (Arundel)

Westworks Collective (Hastings)

Hotel

Alexander House Hotel (Turners Hill)

Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa (Clymping)

The George In Rye (Rye)

The Relais Cooden Beach (Bexhill)

South Lodge (Horsham)

Lifestyle Store

Beau Candles (Pulborough)

Cove Coastal Living (Eastbourne)

Hunter Jones (Rye)

Ripples (Lindfield)

Store (Brighton)

Food Producers

Knepp Wild Range Meat (Dial Post)

Mialls (Lindfield)

Mousehall (Wadhurst)

Pollyanna's Kitchen (Pulborough)

Squished (Chichester)

Restaurant

Burnt Orange (Brighton)

E.Street Bar & Grill (Petworth)

Fork (Lewes)

Purchases (Chichester)

The Parsons Table (Arundel)

Wine and Beer Specialist

Butlers Wine Cellar (Brighton)

Long Man Brewery (Polegate)

Sarah's Cellar (Battle)

Palate Bottle Shop (Shoreham)

The Bottle of Hastings (Hastings)

Women’s Fashion/Accessories

Colette (Rye)

Doodie Stark (Lindfield)

Green Room (Steyning)

Nielson (Cuckfield)

Nord (Lewes)

Yoga/Pilates Studio

Kelly Slade Yoga (Polegate)

Lano (Chichester)

Old Town Yoga (Hastings)

Sona Studio (Lindfield)

The Movement (Haywards Heath)

Public voting lasts until 1pm, on April 18, 2024 and winners will be announced on May 2, 2024.

Regional winners from every category will automatically go through to the national finals where they have the chance to be named ‘Best of the Best’ nationwide in each category.