Full speed ahead as Pagham Pram Race gets the green light

Despite the recent cancellations, there’s no shortage of ambition amongst the event’s organisers, who say they want to make the 2022 pram race bigger, better and more successful than ever.

“We’re hoping to get as many people as possible to come along this year,” said Pagham Pram Race treasurer Andrew Goodwill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re looking to start to build that bank balance up again. So we'd like to see as many people as possible building prams and taking part and we’d like to get sponsorships if we can.”

The Pram Strikes Back. Pic Steve Robards SR1529249

Although the committee definitely has enough money to run this year’s race – Mr Goodwill says the team works hard to ensure the next event is financially guaranteed – a number of fundraising events are already in the works for the lead up to the Boxing Day favourite.

That includes a Hallowe’en themed Bingo Night on October 29, which will raise money for several local community groups.

The Pagham Pram Race is the oldest of its kind in the world, with a history dating back to 1946, when a group of demobilised servicemen decided they would race for a Christmas fruit cake.

Each year, the three mile race starts out at The Mill on Pagham Road and passes The Bear, The Lamb and The King’s Beach before finishing in The Lamb car park.

Originally, the servicemen made sure to drink a pint at each of the pubs they passed.

Fast forward to present day and the Pagham Pram Race regularly raises money for a wide variety of worthy local causes.

The committee has awarded grants of various sizes to organisations like Bognorphenia, 4Sight vision support, Chestnut Tree House and the Bognor Regis Local History Society.

Now the team has the green light to return, Mr Goodwill said the committee is ‘all systems go to get back to normal’.

“What I’d say to the racers is ‘you have got time now.. You know we’re coming. So get your prams ready to go, get them designed, get your group together. Let’s make this the best Pagham Pram Race ever.”