Families applauded the colourful (and safe) fiery fun as participants made their way through the town.

The Burgess Hill Bonfire Society celebrations started at around 3pm with the judging of Guys on Fairfield Recreation Ground.

There was tar barrel racing at 6.45pm on Church Road and the procession started at Crescent Way at 7.30pm. This was followed by fireworks on the recreation ground.

Before the event, the bonfire society said: “One big part of our event is the charity collection we take on the evening.”

They said: “We are collecting for three local groups this year and if you are not going to make it tomorrow night we also have a go fund me link to contribute towards the collection as well.”

People can still donate at www.gofundme.com/f/burgess-hill-bonfire-society-charity-collection.

Bensons Fun Fair will be at the recreation ground again on Sunday from 1pm until 7pm.

